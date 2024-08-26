Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,525 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded up $11.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,000.31. 162,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,146. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,029.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,732.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,639.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,063.75.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

