Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 118,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
