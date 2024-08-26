Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 118,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

