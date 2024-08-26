CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Director Robert N. Wilson Buys 54,000 Shares

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Wilson bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $200,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 364,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,809.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of CALC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.13. 24,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28. CalciMedica, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $8.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CalciMedica stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. CalciMedica comprises approximately 0.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of CalciMedica worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALC. Singular Research upgraded CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

