CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Insider Eric W. Roberts Acquires 5,000 Shares

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Eric W. Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $17,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,411.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CalciMedica Trading Up 3.0 %

CalciMedica stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. 24,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,234. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Singular Research raised shares of CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CalciMedica stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. CalciMedica makes up 0.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of CalciMedica worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

