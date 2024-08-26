Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Down 4.5%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.06 and last traded at $93.58. 71,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 522,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Camtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Down 6.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.