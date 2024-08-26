Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Canfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canfor

Canfor Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$15.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.99. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$13.41 and a 52 week high of C$20.89.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($1.25). Canfor had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.