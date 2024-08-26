Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 182,578 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,778.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. 155,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

