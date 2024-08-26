Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 4.22% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:LEAD traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.58. 856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

