Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 425,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $202.63. 48,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

