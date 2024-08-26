Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 3,513 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IQLT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 472,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

