Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 493 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,375. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

