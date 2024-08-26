Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 8,824 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.91. 2,210,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

