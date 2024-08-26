Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 156.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 242,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,498. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.