Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.31. The stock had a trading volume of 404,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,185. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

