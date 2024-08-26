Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 564.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $109,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $4.35 on Friday, reaching $411.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.03 and a 200-day moving average of $391.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $413.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

