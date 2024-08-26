Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on September 13th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Carter’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carter’s to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $66.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

