Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 8,016 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $101,963.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,394.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $430,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,431,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

