Casper Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $158.87 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,852,929,943 coins and its circulating supply is 12,252,119,012 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,851,630,018 with 12,250,879,852 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01373898 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,830,753.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

