Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 214.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $467.92. The stock had a trading volume of 279,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,688. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.80.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

