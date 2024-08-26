Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $617.57. The company had a trading volume of 796,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

