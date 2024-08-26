Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,972 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.69. 306,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

