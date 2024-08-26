Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $521.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,220,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,153,604. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $544.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.96 and a 200 day moving average of $491.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total value of $431,404.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at $62,254,449.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total value of $431,404.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,680 shares of company stock worth $211,992,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

