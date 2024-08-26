Celestia Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $5.70 or 0.00008872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $804.52 million and $70.65 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,065,534,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,065,315,068.492918 with 206,358,596.242918 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.85457974 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $73,453,970.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

