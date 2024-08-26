Celestia (TIA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $66.33 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $5.52 or 0.00008718 BTC on major exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $778.19 million and approximately $66.33 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celestia has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celestia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000095 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00242880 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,065,753,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,065,534,246.575109 with 206,577,774.325109 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.70602131 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $62,815,593.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.