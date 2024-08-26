Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Centene by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $132,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

