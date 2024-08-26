Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth about $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.