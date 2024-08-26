Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives $20.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

CTRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centuri from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSE CTRI opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Centuri has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centuri will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Fehrman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Centuri in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Centuri during the second quarter valued at $657,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

