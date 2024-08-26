Chainbing (CBG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.59 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

