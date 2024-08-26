Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock worth $584,261,549. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $75.69. 12,284,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546,652. The company has a market capitalization of $608.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $76.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

