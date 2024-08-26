Chromia 1-Day Volume Hits $21.77 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Chromia has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $202.01 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 831,852,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars.

