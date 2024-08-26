Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading 1.6% Higher

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 235,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

