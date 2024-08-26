CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CMS Energy traded as high as $67.97 and last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 348022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

