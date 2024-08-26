Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cognex by 11.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,749,000 after buying an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $17,095,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 9.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 71,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $255,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Up 0.6 %

CGNX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.93. 409,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

