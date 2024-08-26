Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $146.66

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.66 and last traded at $145.97, with a volume of 5557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIGI. Raymond James cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,453 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,824 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,421,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

