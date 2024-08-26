Compound Price Reaches $49.50 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $49.50 or 0.00078168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $414.75 million and approximately $36.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007915 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,378,124 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,378,123.47674774 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.13407911 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 513 active market(s) with $30,332,880.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

