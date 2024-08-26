Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$933.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$134,946.00. In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96. Also, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$134,946.00. Insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

