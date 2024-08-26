Core Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,269 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 22.7% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $56,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 510,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,530. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

