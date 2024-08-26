Core Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Core Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 253,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 58,187 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,258,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after acquiring an additional 707,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 119,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

