CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $100,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of CRWD traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,045. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 512.34, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.97 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

