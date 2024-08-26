CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.05.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $141.97 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.04.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

