crvUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.08 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $77.82 million and $10.08 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00246049 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 77,905,146 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 79,663,206.47791639. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99904531 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $10,995,374.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.