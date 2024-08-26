CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.65

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 195.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 93.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

