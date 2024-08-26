Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 18,987 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.
Solventum Trading Up 0.5 %
Solventum stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.68. 78,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79.
SOLV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
