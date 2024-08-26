Cypress Capital Group Buys Shares of 859 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $247.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,449. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

