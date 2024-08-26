Cypress Capital Group Has $142,000 Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group owned about 0.06% of Omeros worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Omeros by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omeros by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Omeros stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 203,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $245.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

