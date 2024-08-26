Cypress Capital Group Has $2.04 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

