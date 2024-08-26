Cypress Capital Group Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,694 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 367 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,852 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.51. 536,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,861. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.15.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

