Cypress Capital Group Has $645,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 391,326 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 507.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,194.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.80. 384,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,085. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

