Cypress Capital Group Has $667,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.1 %

MTD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,436.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,405.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,349.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,343.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

