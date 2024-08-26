Cypress Capital Group Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NetApp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

NetApp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.12. 1,223,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

